PM’s friends not being given govt portfolios, says Naeem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haque on Thursday said the impression that the premier’s friends are being given government portfolios is wrong.

The PTI leader took to Twitter and said he is one of the five founding members of the party. “I joined politics in 1984 with Tehrik-e-Istaqlal and contested 1988 NA elections from Karachi and am one of the five original founders of PTI,” he asserted. Haque’s statement comes days after PM Imran’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari was appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. As the special assistant to the prime minister, Bukhari will have the status of a state minister and his appointment has drawn widespread criticism.