Security beefed up at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Security has been beefed and a check post established outside the Jati Umra residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Following the arrival of Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar at Jati Umra, a check post manned by heavy police contingent has been established and road blocked for general public. Meanwhile, the party workers, who had gathered outside the residence, were prevented from entering Jati Umra.