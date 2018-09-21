Mobile phone service partially suspended across country

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone service has been partially suspended in several cities across the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar Thursday, Geo News reported. Cellular services were suspended on the routes of the 9th Muharram procession. Strict security measures were taken for the processions and contingents of Rangers and police were deployed near Imambargahs across the country. Pillion riding has also been banned till 10th Muharram. Residents of Karachi also experienced partial suspension of mobile phone service in the areas where mourning processions were passing through Wednesday.