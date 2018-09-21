Ghusal ceremony performed at Data Darbar

LAHORE: The annual Ghusal (washing) ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Bin Usman Al Hajveri (RA) was held here on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ministers Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary Auqaf and a large number of faithful attended the ceremony. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and others performed Ghusal ceremony at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with rosewater and laid a floral wreath. They prayed for prosperity and peace in the country.