Ashura being observed with solemnity, reverence today

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country with religious solemnity and reverence today (Friday) to pay homage to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.

The day is being observed to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

Alam Zuljinnah and Taazia processions are being taken out in all big and small towns across the country. A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals will establish stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions route to facilitate the faithful in each and every nook and corner of the country. The scholars will highlight the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy. As usual it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute companionship will be evident ever since the first days of Muharramul Haram.

On the occasion elaborate security measures have been taken by the government with the deployment of thousands of military, paramilitary and police forces to avoid any untoward incident across the country.

Police pickets have been established on all entry and exit points of the processions while hospitals have also been put on alert to deal with any emergency.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan all roads leading to Imambargahs will be guarded through special deployment and strict security has been ensured for the processions.

Mobile phone services will be suspended in the major cities of the country as part of security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur.

The services will be suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Bhukkur, Quetta and other cities on Friday (Today) and restored late at night after the Muharram processions culminated.

In view of Muharram processions traffic police have announced alternative routes and traffic arrangements.

Major medical facilities have cancelled holidays of all their staff members for Friday to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of Ashura called upon the nation in particular and Muslim Umah in general to follow the spirt of Imam Hussain (AS).

They said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is a lesson for everyone to never refrain from fighting against terrorism, extremism and intolerant ideology and emphasised promoting affinity and brotherhood.

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message said, “Let us pledge on this day to take solid steps in light of Uswah-e-Shabbiri which ensures respect for mankind, solidarity of democracy and calls for promoting Islamic values for the development and prosperity of the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi said the Youm-e-Ashur reminds us of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala which were rendered for upholding the supremacy of truth and Islam.

“The incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) acts as a source of guidance for the Muslims not to refrain even from laying down their lives while fighting the elements of oppression and tyranny,” he said.

The president said it is a day when the grandson and family of the Holy Prophet (SAW) sacrificed their lives in the battle between truth and falsehood and made the lesson of Karbala as a beacon of light for entire humanity in general and for the Muslim Umah in particular.

“The Karbala incident teaches us the significance of sacrifice in way to attainment of greater objectives. This is the act of staying strong on the righteous path which the history has regarded as ‘Uswah-e-Shabbiri,’” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said that in view of immense challenges faced by the country, the need for getting united and promoting the spirit of sacrifice has become manifold, so as to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies.

“This is the need of the hour and is linked with our very own existence, stability and prosperity,” the prime minister said in his message to nation on Youm-e-Ashur on Muharram 10th.

The prime minister said the 10th Muharramul Haram, known as the ‘Ashura Day’ reminds us the great sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet (SAW) for upholding sanctity of Islam.

He said the incident of Karbala gives a lesson about being ever-ready to offer sacrifice for the attainment of greater objectives.

“Being steadfast while upholding the truth is a mission and one should never refrain from offering even the biggest kind of sacrifice,” he said.

Imran Khan mentioned that history remembers the act of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) as Uswah-e-Shabbiri, which gives the great message to remain undeterred while upholding truth.

He said the incident of Karbala is the historic battle between truth and falsehood that took place on 10th of Muharram, however emphasised that the battle between truth and evil even existed today.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) proved with his immortal sacrifice whenever such a situation takes place, truth always makes a lasting success.

“This example of steadfastness and persistence is a guiding principle for our lives,” he said.

The prime minister said, “On this day, we should not only remember the Uswah-e-Hussain (AS), but also make sincere efforts to reform our lives in accordance with his golden principles.