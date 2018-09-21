Revival of economy priority: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the nation will witness change in the first 100 days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the party leadership in Banigala on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan said that revival of weak economy is the priority of the PTI government. He also declared corruption as biggest issue of the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi apprised the meeting about the visit of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Finance Minister Asad Umer also briefed the participants about the steps for the revival of country’s economy.

The prime minister while expressing satisfaction over his first overseas visit said that PTI’s manifesto will be implemented speedily and the nation will soon witness a change. The meeting also reviewed the legal aspects of corruption cases against Sharif family.