Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has opened Prime Minister's House and governor houses for public, and this has dismayed many people that why common man has entered the governor house.

He questioned the existence of Red Zones that why they are there. He said that nobody has heard that any civilised nation has Red Zones. He said that sky has not fallen by opening on the governor houses. Fawad said that “our sister in the PPP Nafisa Shah is also criticising us”.