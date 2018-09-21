US official denounces lifting of Russia ban

WASHINGTON: The head of the US Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday denounced the decision to lift the ban on Russia’s anti-doping agency, calling it “bewildering and inexplicable.” “Today marked the biggest decision in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s history, and it delivered a devastating blow to the world’s clean athletes,” said Travis Tygart, the chief executive of the US Anti-Doping Agency.

“By ripping up the very ‘Roadmap’ it created, WADA’s decision to reinstate Russia despite the nation not having met the two remaining Roadmap conditions is bewildering and inexplicable,” Tygart said in a statement. “WADA sent one clear message to the world: we put the wishes of a small handful of sports administrators above the rights of millions of clean athletes and the dreams of billions of sports fans,” he said.