Why do Pak cricketers always struggle against India?

LAHORE: ‘Why do Pakistan cricketers always struggle against India??’ was the question former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted yesterday. He must also have Pakistan’s long list of losses against India in the big events like World Cup.

This is the question the Pakistan team management of 12 officials, plus captain, the selection committee, particularly its chairman and the top official of the PCB should be giving a thorough consideration. Instead of floating of the Champions Trophy final win, it is a matter of great shame for the country who had dominated India for years in the very region they lost yesterday. In fact it’s a wake call for the people in the helm who have been in office for years and rubbing each others’ back in the time of dire strait. Right after the match, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed also called it a wake up call.

Pakistan’s batting was a big let down or rather a great disappointment. Imam-ul-Haq, who believes has silenced critics with his performance, let down the team when it mattered the most and so the others too apart from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik. The question asked by former England captain carries logic because in the last tour against England in their backyard, Pakistan nearly won the series. The team (England) has humbled India in their recent series. This arise a question that is Pakistan team not mentally prepared well enough to roll back the years. Or Pakistan fail to handle the pressure the game two arch rivals carries. Or coaching they are receiving is not doing its job to the level it should be doing.

Or there is a communication gap between the coaching staff and the players; because every time after the training camp conclusion it is said that the teams has prepared well and will perform well. Or may be the change in the cricket administration has pushed Pakistan on the back foot. Or there are flaws in the team selection by the selection committee or the touring selection team. There are lot more such questions needed to be addressed, which every follower of the game notice whenever such a performance is displayed by the team. The surprising thing is that when the team gets verbal bashing it start to perform. One hopes, it do so and bring the coveted trophy home. This hope has also been expressed by Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar who believes that Pakistani team will make a strong comeback in the remaining matches of the Asia Cup tournament following a dismal performance against India on Wednesday.

Shoaib said: “It appeared that Pakistan was in a hurry. I don’t think that there was a rush required in the game,” but added, “they don’t need to demoralize. We have to tell our batsmen that they have to stay at the crease and play complete 50 overs.”

The speedster said that Pakistan will have to play run-a-ball in the coming matches. Akhtar added that he finds Pakistan bowling attack quite one-dimensional and smart captaincy is needed from Sarfraz Ahmed to change it as both the teams will most probably meet again in Dubai on Sunday.