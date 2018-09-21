Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Sports

KH
Khalid Hussain
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Luckily this game was inconsequential in the tournament’: Arthur unhappy with team’s showing against India

DUBAI: Mickey Arthur doesn’t like mincing words especially not after his team performs like the way Sarfraz Ahmed and Co did against India in Wednesday’s Asia Cup clash – a game that utterly failed to justify its pre-match hype because of Pakistan’s spineless display in the field.

Unsurprisingly, Pakistan’s coach was direct in his criticism of the players, who failed to execute the plan with both the bat and ball.Sights like Imam-ul-Haq walking down the track and handing his wicket on a platter must have made him cringe.

The young opener, whose role is to stay on the crease and let the big-hitting Fakhar Zaman take the charge, tried to heave medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar but was only able to produce a thin edge that went straight into the safe hands of MS Dhoni. Arthur agreed that the pressure of the preceding dot balls forced Imam to take the risk. “I think the pressure told on Imam,” he said after Pakistan’s eight-wicket loss. “That’s not in his area. If he comes down, he’s going to be going extra cover, not midwicket, so yes I do think there was a little bit of pressure.” Arthur knows that you need the big hits in limited-overs cricket but he made it clear that batsmen like Imam weren’t responsible for that job.

“We’ve got guys, X-factor guys whose role it is to do that hit out,” he said. “If Fakhar gets out playing that way, then it’s okay, because that’s what he needs to do. If Asif Ali gets out like that it’s okay because that’s his role. But the other four batsmen certainly need to take responsibility.

And I just thought we were soft - 158 dot balls out of 258 played is not good enough.” Arthur wasn’t just seething over Pakistan’s batting flop. He was also unimpressed with the way his bowlers defended Pakistan’s paltry total of 162. “On a wicket like that you need to strike really if you’re going to defend it. We didn’t strike early enough,” he stressed. “There was a bit of panic when they didn’t strike early. We panicked and went away from our plans. We said that our batters batted outside our roles and that wasn’t acceptable. With our bowling, we went outside our plans far too quickly. We wanted to bowl hard lengths, hit the top of off stump.

“It was tough to score then. We did that in the first six, and then Shinwari decided to come around the wicket and bowl a bouncer with fine leg up. And from there it just tumbled. We’re going to sit down and talk about that. It’s not good enough. We went outside our plans. That’s not acceptable. I think there was a bit of panic when they didn’t strike early.” Arthur also admitted that Mohammad Amir’s consistently below-par showing was also a big concern for him.

“I’d be lying if I sat here and said there wasn’t (any concerns),” Arthur said. “I had a really good, long hard chat with him last night and I thought he came out and bowled really well. He hit the crease really hard. He ran in well. He’s been decelerating to the crease, but he didn’t do that today. Today he seemed more fluent, there was a little bit more pace there. And I was comfortable [with what he did], he bowled well tonight. There is pressure on him, of course there is.”

Less than 24 hours before that hammered Pakistan, the Indians survived a huge scare against minnows Hong Kong. Arthur believes pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the reason behind India’s quick transformation.

“You see what a difference Bumrah makes to their attack,” Arthur said. “I thought their spinners bowled better, their lengths were far better than they were last night [v Hong Kong]. So I think they were better for the hit out.” Arthur was confident that Pakistan have the firepower to deal with India when the two teams clash again in Sunday’s Super Fours game in Dubai. “... Whenever we go head-to-head with India, I am comfortable that we’ve got a dressing room of players who can stand up to it. I am comfortable we’ve got a dressing room of players who, on any given day, can win. So I still think it’s a 50-50. Luckily this game was inconsequential in the tournament,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral