Apollo Club reach quarterfinal

LAHORE: Apollo Club has entered into the quarterfinal of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Dharampura Gym by 150 runs at Race Course ground. Fine batting by M Saleem was the main feature of the match.
Scores: Apollo Club 303/7 in 40 overs (M Saleem 92 (retd), Rehan Nadeem 56, Usaid Amin 52, Khuram Humayon 40, Saqlain 20, Zahid 3/37, Arslan Butt 2/62).
Dharampura Gym 153 all out in 28.3 overs (Arshad Khan 57, Sageer Abbas 26, Awais Serwer 20, Sabir Sindhu 11, Asad Rafiq 3/29, Afaq Khan 2/30, Rameez 2/30).
