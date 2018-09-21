Yet another controversy for Umar Akmal

LAHORE: Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal while playing for Habib Bank Limited involved into yet another controversy as his Lahore Whites counterpart, Usman Salahuddin accused him of hitting him with the ball. During a Quaid-i-Azam Trophy game, Usman Salahuddin registered his complaint against Umar Akmal to match referee Aziz Ur Rehman that he himself tried to hit him with the ball and asked other fielders of HBL too to do the same. “Fielders were intentionally throwing the ball at me during the match,” told Usman Salahuddin to match referee. Moreover, Salahuddin accused Umar Akmal of constant sledging during the game. During the Pool A contest of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Usman Salahuddin showed his bat to the bowler Khurram Shehzad as he threw the ball at him. Match referee fined both the batsman and the bowler for 50% of the match fee for this misconduct.