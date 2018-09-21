Le Roux, Louw to miss Springbok Tests

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa full-back Willie le Roux and loose forward Francois Louw have returned to their English clubs and will not be available for the last two rounds of the Rugby Championship. The Springboks, who have a slim chance of winning the four-nation southern hemisphere competition for the first time, host Australia on September 29 and New Zealand a week later. Le Roux returns to Wasps after playing in the four previous Championship matches this season — a win and loss against Argentina, a defeat by Australia and a shock win over New Zealand. Louw, of Bath, a flanker who can also operate at number eight, started both Tests against Argentina and came off the bench in Brisbane and Wellington. Another two England-based Springboks, scrum-half Faf de Klerk of the Sale Sharks and Franco Mostert of Gloucester, will remain in South Africa for the rest of the Championship.