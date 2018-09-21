Olympic fencing legend Kulcsar dies

BUDAPEST: Hungarian fencer Gyozo Kulcsar, who won gold medals in the epee discipline at three Olympic Games from 1964 to 1972, has died aged 77, the Hungarian Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Known in Hungary as the “Paganini of the epee” in homage to the Italian violin virtuoso, Kulcsar won an individual gold at the Mexico City Games in 1968, and team golds at Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968 and Munich in 1972. He also won bronze medals in 1972 and at the Montreal Games in 1976, as well as three world championship golds.