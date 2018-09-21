Fri September 21, 2018
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Dam politics

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Pak SBL to be staged next year: Amir

LAHORE: British boxer Amir Khan Thursday announced the conduct of the Super Boxing League (SBL) Pakistan in 2019. ‘We have collectively decided to launch the SBL Pakistan in 2019,’ said Amir. So the SBL Pakistan is likely to take place after the fourth edition of the PSL, boxer Amir Khan revealed in a video message. Pakistan-born British boxer, Amir said that the league was delayed due to some reasons but now they are all set to stage the league next year. “I’m speaking to give you all an update that we have collectively decided to launch SBL Pakistan in 2019,” Amir said. He said that the dates are not confirmed yet but most probably it will be held after the PSL. “The dates are yet to be confirmed but the plans are to conduct it after the PSL in 2019,” he stated. Amir said that they have got the positive response from the new government over organising such a fruitful event for boxing in the country. “We will collaborate with the new government for organising this league in a successful manner,” he said. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is passionate about flourishing sports in the country and wants to take it to the next level. “Imran’s vision is to work tirelessly for the betterment of sports in the country hence he has ensured all-out support to us,” Amir said.

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

