Pak SBL to be staged next year: Amir

LAHORE: British boxer Amir Khan Thursday announced the conduct of the Super Boxing League (SBL) Pakistan in 2019. ‘We have collectively decided to launch the SBL Pakistan in 2019,’ said Amir. So the SBL Pakistan is likely to take place after the fourth edition of the PSL, boxer Amir Khan revealed in a video message. Pakistan-born British boxer, Amir said that the league was delayed due to some reasons but now they are all set to stage the league next year. “I’m speaking to give you all an update that we have collectively decided to launch SBL Pakistan in 2019,” Amir said. He said that the dates are not confirmed yet but most probably it will be held after the PSL. “The dates are yet to be confirmed but the plans are to conduct it after the PSL in 2019,” he stated. Amir said that they have got the positive response from the new government over organising such a fruitful event for boxing in the country. “We will collaborate with the new government for organising this league in a successful manner,” he said. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is passionate about flourishing sports in the country and wants to take it to the next level. “Imran’s vision is to work tirelessly for the betterment of sports in the country hence he has ensured all-out support to us,” Amir said.