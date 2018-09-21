Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

National men & women powerlifting team off to Dubai

LAHORE: A 14-member men & women powerlifting team led by Muhammad Ali Ashraf of Sports Board Punjab and Ms Nuzhat Jabeen, Secretary Punjab Women Powerlifting Association, will be leaving for Dubai on September 21 from Lahore. Sybil Sohail (47kg) Senior, Nadia Maqsood (72kg) Senior and Rabbia Razzaq (84kg) Junior, are ready to compete with Indian and Kazakhstan Powerlifters for gold medal fight. All the three girls from Wapda went through rigorous training since last one year.

A record number of nine-member women team led by Ms Nuzhat Jabeen is participating in this mega event of Asian Powerlifting Bench-Press Championships in which 600 Men & Women Powerlifters from 23 Asian Countries are taking part which is also a record. Another record is going to be made with four sisters’ participation in Asian Championships.

Men team is also being represented with Asian bronze medalist 2015 and Oceania/Pacific gold medallist 2017 Syed Nadeem Hashmi (105kg) in Master-1. Asian silver medalsit Jehanzeb Iqbal from Balochistan will compete in open 74kg and Javed Iqbal also from Balochistan will compete in 74kg Master-1 category. The team will return home on September 25 at Lahore.

The touring squadis: Veronika Sohail 47kg Sub-Junior, Sybil Sohail 47kg Senior, Rabia Shahzad 52kg Juniors, Saniha Ghafoor 57kg Juniors, Nuzhat Jabeen 63kg Masters-2, Twinkle Sohail 72kg Juniors, Nadia Maqsood 72kg Seniors, Marium Sohail 72kg Seniors, Rabbia Razzaq 84kg Juniors, Jahanzeb Iqbal 74kg Seniors, Javed Iqbal 74kg Masters-1, Rashed Malik 93kg Masters-3, Syed Nadeem Hashmi 105kg Masters-1. Muhammad Ali Ashraf is team Official.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral