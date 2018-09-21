National men & women powerlifting team off to Dubai

LAHORE: A 14-member men & women powerlifting team led by Muhammad Ali Ashraf of Sports Board Punjab and Ms Nuzhat Jabeen, Secretary Punjab Women Powerlifting Association, will be leaving for Dubai on September 21 from Lahore. Sybil Sohail (47kg) Senior, Nadia Maqsood (72kg) Senior and Rabbia Razzaq (84kg) Junior, are ready to compete with Indian and Kazakhstan Powerlifters for gold medal fight. All the three girls from Wapda went through rigorous training since last one year.

A record number of nine-member women team led by Ms Nuzhat Jabeen is participating in this mega event of Asian Powerlifting Bench-Press Championships in which 600 Men & Women Powerlifters from 23 Asian Countries are taking part which is also a record. Another record is going to be made with four sisters’ participation in Asian Championships.

Men team is also being represented with Asian bronze medalist 2015 and Oceania/Pacific gold medallist 2017 Syed Nadeem Hashmi (105kg) in Master-1. Asian silver medalsit Jehanzeb Iqbal from Balochistan will compete in open 74kg and Javed Iqbal also from Balochistan will compete in 74kg Master-1 category. The team will return home on September 25 at Lahore.

The touring squadis: Veronika Sohail 47kg Sub-Junior, Sybil Sohail 47kg Senior, Rabia Shahzad 52kg Juniors, Saniha Ghafoor 57kg Juniors, Nuzhat Jabeen 63kg Masters-2, Twinkle Sohail 72kg Juniors, Nadia Maqsood 72kg Seniors, Marium Sohail 72kg Seniors, Rabbia Razzaq 84kg Juniors, Jahanzeb Iqbal 74kg Seniors, Javed Iqbal 74kg Masters-1, Rashed Malik 93kg Masters-3, Syed Nadeem Hashmi 105kg Masters-1. Muhammad Ali Ashraf is team Official.