Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

World

AFP
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

France offers bonus to back women filmmakers

PARIS: France is to give a major cash bonus to movies made by women in a bid to try and bring gender parity to the film industry, its culture minister said Wednesday.

Francoise Nyssen, who helped persuade the Cannes film festival to sign the 50/50 charter on gender equality earlier this year, said productions that are “exemplary” on equality will get an extra 15 percent subsidy.

The new bonus will work on a points system, Nyssen said, with a production seeking a subsidy from the French film council, the CNC, given one point for a female director, scriptwriter or chief technician.

A film will have to get eight points to qualify for the extra cash.The measures are specifically targeted at opening up technical positions to women, which have remained an almost exclusively male preserve.

“When things do not change themselves or change too slowly, we have to change them ourselves,” she said as she announced the experiment, which will initially last for a year. “We cannot wait any longer,” Nyssen added. “The figures oblige us to act. As it stands, only one film in six would qualify for this subsidy.”

Subsidies are a key motor for the film industry, particularly in Europe, where many are sustained by seed cash and tax write-off schemes.

- Sourcing gender balance data -

The minister is also forcing the CNC to demand that producers hand over detailed information on the gender balance of their movies, and how much men and women earn.Nyssen has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that were sparked by the downfall of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She has also made the campaign against sexism and the underrepresentation of women in the film industry a priority.“We cannot let the wave that rose up last year fall away,” she told a meeting of a special commission of filmmakers she assembled to tackle gender equality in the cinema.

“We cannot go back to how it was, as if Weinstein never existed — as if it was only him, that equality on paper also meant an equal chance in reality.”She was a key player behind a red carpet demonstration by Hollywood stars and women directors at Cannes in May calling for equality.

The 50/50 for 2020 charter which came out of that unprecedented protest has now been adopted by most of the world’s leading film festivals including Venice and Toronto.France is home to Europe’s biggest film industry, with around a quarter of films made by women directors.

That is much better than many other major European players such as Britain (12 percent) and Spain (10 percent). But it remains far behind women directors in Scandinavian countries who enjoy relative equality, with 43 percent of Finnish films made by women.In terms of pay, French women directors are still paid on average 42 percent less than their male colleagues, according to a recent CNC study.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral