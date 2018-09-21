Iran dismisses US offer of talks, says Washington broke last deal

LONDON: Iran hit back at a U.S. offer of negotiations on Thursday, saying Washington had violated the terms of the last big deal they agreed, the 2015 nuclear accord.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of that nuclear accord - which curbed Iran’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief - in May, saying it did not go far enough. The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Wednesday that Washington now wanted to negotiate a treaty that included Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its regional behavior.

Hook said the new deal that Washington hoped to sign with Iran, would not be a “personal agreement between two governments like the last one, we seek a treaty.” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to dismiss the characterization of last deal as a “personal agreement”, saying it was “an int’l accord enshrined in a UN (Security Council resolution)”. “U.S. has violated its treaty obligations too... Apparently, U.S. only mocks calls for peace,” he added in the message that was attached to a video of a protester who took to the stage after Hook’s speech, shouting that sanctions were hurting Iranian people.

The five other world powers that signed the 2015 accord with Iran - France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia - have been trying to salvage it, saying it offers the best chance to stop Iran developing a nuclear bomb. Tehran says its nuclear work is for electricity generation and other peaceful purposes.

US pressuring German firms ‘daily’ over Iran sanctions: Washington’s ambassador in Berlin has been pressuring German firms “daily” to comply with American sanctions on Iran, a spokeswoman said Thursday, even as European governments look to shield their companies from US ire.

Diplomats’ acknowledgement of the squeeze on firms followed envoy Richard Grenell’s claim that he had struck a deal with car giant Volkswagen to implement the punitive measures, which VW declined to confirm when contacted by AFP.

“US Ambassador Grenell has been speaking to CEOs and industry leaders for quite some time urging them to comply with US sanctions,” embassy spokeswoman Christina Higgins told AFP. “The ambassador has worked daily with the embassy team to do follow-up with individual companies to ensure that CEOs’ commitment is implemented,” she added. President Donald Trump has re-imposed a trade squeeze after withdrawing from a 2015 agreement that relaxed sanctions in exchange for Iran freezing its nuclear weapons programme. Grenell told Bloomberg News Thursday that he had reached a detailed agreement with Volkswagen this week for the Wolfsburg-based group to abide by the US sanctions.