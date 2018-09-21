Liberia slaps travel bans on 15 people as it probes missing cash

MONROVIA: Liberia on Thursday imposed travel bans on 15 people, including the son of ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, following a probe into the disappearance of new bills worth nearly 100 million US dollars.

The investigation was launched in August after “information surrounding the arrival of containers and bags of moneys” at the port and the international airport of the capital Monrovia, the justice ministry had said. Travel bans were slapped on Sirleaf’s son, Charles, former central bank governor Milton Weeks and Lebanese businessman George Abi Jaoudi, who was close to Sirleaf, the government said Thursday.

“The government takes the ongoing investigation seriously because it has national security implications,” an information ministry statement said. “Authorities at all ports of entry/exit including land borders, air and sea ports have been directed to take due cognizance of the circular,” it said. The government said initial findings indicate the cash arrived between Nov 2017, when Sirleaf was still president, and August this year. The current government led by President George Weah took over in January. “The government has requested the assistance of the US Treasury Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the IMF,” the interior ministry said.