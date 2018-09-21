Fri September 21, 2018
AFP
September 21, 2018

In a first, American picked to direct next Bond film

LONDON: Filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga will become the first American to direct a James Bond movie, its producers announced Thursday, replacing British director Danny Boyle for the storied spy franchise’s 25th instalment.

Fukunaga, a surprise pick not among the names touted to direct Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007, takes over after Boyle quit the project last month over “creative differences” with the producing team. The movie will begin filming in March ahead of its worldwide release on February 14, 2020.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary,” Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Craig announced on Twitter. “His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Fukunaga is best known for directing the first season of the Emmy Award-winning series “True Detective” and Netflix’s first feature film “Beasts of No Nation” starring British actor Idris Elba — long tipped as a future 007. The director partnered with the streaming service again on “Maniac”, a hotly anticipated 10-episode series set for release later this year.

Raised in California by a Japanese-American father and Swedish-American mother, Fukunaga first gained recognition for the 2009 Spanish language film “Sin Nombre”, which depicted the violent world of Central American gangs — and an obsessive attention to detail that he has since become known for.

“Anytime something is slightly uncanny or just not quite right, it could potentially disturb suspension of disbelief,” he told The New York Times for a profile this month.His unexpected appointment follows the surprise departure of Boyle, who won an Academy Award in 2009 for “Slumdog Millionaire” and had been due to partner again with screenwriter John Hodge on the new 007 movie.

