Millions of Iraqi Shi´ites gather in Ashura ritual

KERBALA: Millions of Shi’ites Muslims gathered at shrines and mosques in Kerbala and other parts of Iraq on Thursday to mark the climax of the annual ritual of Ashura with expressions of suffering. In the past, suicide bombers staged attacks on the mass gathering hoping to trigger sectarian tensions. Those days are gone.

Iraqi worshippers are able to immerse themselves in their faith, setting aside other problems that impact daily lives, including poor government services, unemployment and corruption. Ashura is the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram and observed in Iraq and in other countries with sizeable Shi’ite communities, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Syria.