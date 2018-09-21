Turkey fines Google over competition infringements

ANKARA: Turkey’s Competition Authority has fined US tech giant Google around $15 million for violating competition rules in sales of mobile software. The Competition Authority (RK) said it was fining Google just over 93 million Turkish lira ($14.93 million). It said that the American company had six months to end the violation and ensure there is fair competition on the Turkish market. The Turkish fine comes two months after the EU hit Google with its biggest ever fine, imposing a 4.34 billion euro ($5.1 billion) penalty on the US firm for illegally abusing the dominance of its operating system for mobile devices.