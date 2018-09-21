FDE chief off to US for leadership course

Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education director general Hasnat Qureshi has left for the US to attend a three-week leadership course.

In his absence, FDE director (administration) Dr Tariq Masood will hold the acting of the top office of the directorate overseeing the capital city’s government schools and colleges.

Hasnat Qureshi had applied for ex-Pakistan leave from September 15 to October 6 to take up the International Visitor Leadership Programme, the US Department of State’s premier professional exchange initiative meant to give foreign opinion makers firsthand knowledge about the American society, culture and politics.

He got the leave approved by the Capital Administration and Development Division days before its dissolution in line with the cabinet’s approval.

In July, too, Hasnat Qureshi had gone abroad on a private tour. The CADD, which had the administrative control of the FDE, was formally disbanded on Wednesday with over 25 organisations overseen by it being placed under the relevant federal ministries.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training got the control of the FDE along with seven other organisations.

The fate of over 250 employees and official records of the CADD will be decided afterwards.