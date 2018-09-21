European team briefed on minorities’ welfare measures

LAHORE: Punjab Human Rights Minister Ijaz Alam and Law Minister Raja Basharat met with European Conservative and Reforms Group of Parliamentarian here on Thursday. The delegation was comprised of Hans Olaf Henkel, Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, Ulrike Trebesius, Berned Kolmel, Stephen Woodard and Michael Strauss.

Minister Aijaz Alam apprised the delegation of the measures taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of minorities such as legislation against domestic violence and forced conversions, legislation in line with the National Action Plan against hate speech, using loudspeakers, remission for minority prisoners passed since 19 October 2009, action against child labour and child abuse, formulation of committees against the misuse of blasphemy law, legislation against acid throwing and domestic violence against women, protection for lawyers and judges dealing with sensitive cases and a number of other important steps regarding allocation of five percent quota in government jobs, setting up of minority advisory councils and educational scholarships for students.

Law Minister Raja Basharat told the delegation that the government is fully aware of its international obligations and with the collaboration of Ministry for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs is looking very closely various acts and legislations such as torture, capital punishment, women’s rights and child abuse. He said Punjab chief minister has designated a special committee in order to fulfill the requirements of the GSP Plus status of Pakistan. The delegation admired the steps taken by Punjab government for the welfare of Human Rights and Minority Affairs. They acknowledged the role of Human Rights Department to promote brotherhood and peace.

Home Secretary Naseem Nawaz, Secretary HR&MA Asim Iqbal, Director HR&MA M Yousaf and representatives of prosecution and law’s department were present.

arrangements: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for ensuring best possible arrangements and strict monitoring for Ashura processions.

He issued the direction while visiting the control room set up at Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday. He said officers and officials should remain vigilant and perform duties with national zeal and fervour for peaceful Ashura.

The senior minister along with Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja also visited the central control room at Civil Secretariat where they were briefed about the centralised system attached with Safe City. Abdul Aleem Khan passed on directions to keep liaison with the attached departments.

Abdul Aleem Khan said local body representatives should ensure proper cleanliness arrangements and around the routes of Ashura processions. Abdul Aleem Khan said in each district Punjab ministers are on duty and they would keep an eye on arrangements and situation.

Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haque briefed the senior minister. He gave a presentation on the routes of processions in Shadman, Walled City, Model Town and other areas of the city.