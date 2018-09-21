Fri September 21, 2018
September 21, 2018

Maintenance of peace priority: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that injustice, poverty, ignorance and aggression are main hurdles in maintenance of peace. Pakistan is playing a leading role in efforts aimed at maintaining peace in the world.

In his message on International Day of Peace, the CM said that the PTI government was fully committed for the maintenance of peace as it was directly linked with development and prosperity. Peace Day is observed around the world each year on 21 September.

The chief minister said Pakistan was a peaceful country and its brave people, armed forces and law enforcement agencies had rendered invaluable sacrifices for maintenance of peace in the country. Those who have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace are the heroes of the whole nation and the purpose of celebrating this day is to create public awareness about the importance of peace in their lives. We should pay tributes to the efforts of different organisations and the people for maintaining peace and should also reiterate the commitment for the elimination of wars so that the whole humanity could remain safe from this menace, concluded the chief minister.

Minorities: Member National Assembly from Nankana Sahib Brig (R) Ejaz Shah called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government believed in rights of all the communities and best facilities would be provided in the worship places of minority communities situated in Nankana Sahib and other places of the province.

The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all the minority communities, he said. It is also necessary to identify the needs of the people before deciding about their developing projects but the schemes relating to provision of basic facilities of life to the people were ignored in the previous tenure. However, the PTI government is fully aware of the people’s problems and is proactively working for their solution. Our every programme is focused on public welfare and Punjab will be speedily moved forward on the road to development and prosperity, concluded the chief minister.

