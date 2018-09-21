World No 1 Rose to defend Indonesian Masters

JAKARTA: World number one Justin Rose will return to Royale Jakarta Golf Club in December to defend his Indonesian Masters title, the organisers said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Englishman, who was crowned world number one when he finished second at the BMW Championship this month, will feature in the season-ending Asian Tour event, which will be played over December 13-16.

“My win last year was immensely satisfying - it was the largest winning margin for me in a tournament,” said Rose, who won the 2017 event by eight shots.“I am excited to be returning to defend my title, especially so soon after topping the official world golf ranking for the first time.

“It is something I am extraordinarily proud of. It is the stuff of boyhood dreams.”Rose has won nine times on the PGA Tour, including one major, the 2013 US Open.He is also won Olympic gold at the 2016 Games in Rio.

The winner of this year’s $750,000 Indonesia Masters will also secure a place in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational held in July next year.