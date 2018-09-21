Injured Indian trio out of Asia Cup

DUBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup because of “acute lower back spasms” along with two other team-mates.

Pandya was stretchered off the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during an Asia Cup game featuring Pakistan and India on Wednesday after bowling just 4.5 overs.

India’s injury woes compounded on Wednesday when left-arm-spin-bowling allrounder Axar Patel also got injured forcing the Indians to summon seasoned allrounder Ravindra Jadeja for the six-nation contest.

“Axar injured his left index finger while fielding as a substitute during Wednesday’s clash against Pakistan. Subsequent scans revealed a tendon tear,” a BCCI press release stated after India’s eight-wicket win against Pakistan.

Deepak Chahar, meanwhile, was named Hardik Pandya’s replacement.Pandya’s injury could put him in doubt for the West Indies series that is set to start six days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. Given the series is at home, where India usually field two spinners, the team management may not fret over Pandya’s injury as they have a ready all-round option in Jadeja.

Earlier this month, Jadeja returned to the India Test XI in England after not being picked for the first four Tests. He responded with a match haul of 7 for 258 and a career-best 90 in the first innings.

Chahar, Pandya’s replacement, made his India debut during the T20Is against England in July, after he was flown in as a late replacement for Japrit Bumrah following his finger injury in Ireland.

India’s third change is in the fast-bowling department after Shardul Thakur complained of “right hip and groin soreness after the game against Hong Kong”. —with inputs from agencies