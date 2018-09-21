France offers bonus to back women filmmakers

PARIS: France is to give a major cash bonus to movies made by women in a bid to try and bring gender parity to the film industry, its culture minister said on Wednesday.

Francoise Nyssen, who helped persuade the Cannes film festival to sign the 50/50 charter on gender equality earlier this year, said productions that are "exemplary" on equality will get an extra 15 percent subsidy.

The new bonus will work on a points system, Nyssen said, with a production seeking a subsidy from the French film council, the CNC, given one point for a female director, scriptwriter or chief technician.

A film will have to get eight points to qualify for the extra cash. The measures are specifically targeted at opening up technical positions to women, which have remained an almost exclusively male preserve.