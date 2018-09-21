Remembering Karbala

The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), is mourned today as it was hundreds of years ago. His sacrifice has enormous meaning and the day of Ashura, falling on the 10th day of Muharram, is amongst the holiest on the Islamic calendar. What is unfortunate is that, in an environment of expanding sectarianism, over the years the 9th and 10th days of Muharram have been riddled with terrible violence targeting processions in many parts of the country. Today, as Muslims observe Ashura, a thick blanket of security is thrown over cities and other potential hotspots in our country by authorities in the hope of averting violence. Security forces have been deployed – as is the norm every year – in every provincial capital. However, the truth is that for the longer term we desperately need to address the issue of growing sectarian hatred and its negative impacts within a society which hosts one of the largest Shia populations in the world. To rebuild harmony, it is necessary to use the media, textbooks, mosques and all other forums through which awareness can be created. Only if we are able to achieve this will it be possible to observe Muharram with true reverence and dignity. A policy needs to be devised which goes beyond placing police or paramilitary forces on streets. Leading clerics and scholars representing all the sects must be involved in a dialogue aimed at building peace and tolerance. There was a time when this existed in our society, a time when Ashura processions took place without fear.

We must remember that reverence for the martyrs of Karbala extends across the Muslim world and the occasion is one for solemnity and thought about human suffering and human cruelty. Muharram is also a time to think about others and to join together as Muslims and as a nation. We hope inter-sectarian harmony can be demonstrated in more ways in our country. At a time when there is growing global conflict between Muslims of different sects, in Pakistan at least we must build the bridges of peace which can ensure that the sacrifices of the past do not go in vain. This is the best way to pay tribute to those martyred at Karbala. For centuries in the Subcontinent, Muharram brought people together. It is a pity extremist clerics have attempted to end this. The struggle today must be to battle against such trends and ensure that the month is observed with dignity, respect and safety for all.