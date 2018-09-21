Plant more trees

Pakistan is among the countries whose forest area has been severely destroyed. The country is also vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Therefore it is essential that we take some steps to fight against climate change. This means practicing water conservation and shifting power consumption to sustainable energy choices. It is heartening to note that the government has initiated a tree plantation campaign and has vowed to plant ten billion saplings in the next five years for improving overall environment.

Since deforestation in Pakistan will worsen the impact of climate change and has already led to severe flooding, any attempt to reverse this trend should be lauded. However, the government will have to be careful in launching the tree plantation campaign; simply planting new trees won’t be enough. The new trees will take years to mature and in that time the tide of deforestation has to be stopped. Also, the government needs to work with experts to ensure that all the trees which are being planted are suitable for our climate and soil.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar