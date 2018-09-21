Drought-stricken Thar

Few days ago, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced to gift 40,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. The question is: does the foreign minitser know about the conditions of Thar? Both federal and provincial governments have turned a blind eye to Thar.

Every year hundreds of people, including children, starve to death. People in the area cannot grow crop as their crops highly depend on rainwater. The authorities concerned should take effective steps to fulfil the basic needs of citizens.

Fayaz Hussain Abro

Naudero