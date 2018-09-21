Illegal drugs

Substance abuse appears to have become rampant among our youth. The problem has escalated over time. Substance abuse is a common problem in our educational institutions. In fact, all forms of drugs are taken by students at hostels. It is widely believed that students who live at hostels are driven by peer pressure to experiment with drugs. Although smoking cigarettes doesn’t fallen into the same category as drug abuse, it has become commonplace, especially among male students. At this critical juncture, we need to ask some critical questions. First, who is facilitating drug peddlers at educational institutions and hostels? Are the relevant authorities unaware that drugs are being sold? The concerned authorities seem to have turned a blind eye to this issue. They must realise that substance abuse stands the risk of destroying the future of Pakistan and ought to be tackled with care.

Sana Sajid Gammaryani

Peshawar