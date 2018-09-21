Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

A
APP
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Food department imposes Rs127,500 fine on 31 outlets in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s food department has imposed Rs127,500 fine during its week-long raids and inspection visits of various restaurants, milk shops, ‘tandors’ and eateries in various sectors of the city.

The ICT food and health teams overall carried out 31 inspections of food outlets and imposed fines as per the law on hotels, caterers and restaurants for poor sanitary conditions and using unhygienic broken utensils. Talking to APP, an official of the ICT Food Department said food outlets, restaurants, fruit shops were inspected by deputy director food at G-8 markaz where Rs88,000 fine was imposed on those violating pure food rules.

A tandoor was also sealed as they were selling ‘Nan’ for Rs20 instead of prescribed rate of Rs10. Food outlets in G-10 Power and Umer market were raided by the Capital Food Authority. A total of 21 outlets were checked, total fine imposed was Rs39,500 where four shopowners were issued warnings by Deputy Director Food, ICT, he maintained. He said it has been four days since the department had started its raids in the Capital to catch Pure Food rules violators as Ashura is ahead and many caterers were being checked for their food quality.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Friday, a renowned caterer in G-8 Sector was fined worth Rs15,000 and sealed on their poor hygiene and kitchen conditions, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral