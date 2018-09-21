Food department imposes Rs127,500 fine on 31 outlets in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s food department has imposed Rs127,500 fine during its week-long raids and inspection visits of various restaurants, milk shops, ‘tandors’ and eateries in various sectors of the city.

The ICT food and health teams overall carried out 31 inspections of food outlets and imposed fines as per the law on hotels, caterers and restaurants for poor sanitary conditions and using unhygienic broken utensils. Talking to APP, an official of the ICT Food Department said food outlets, restaurants, fruit shops were inspected by deputy director food at G-8 markaz where Rs88,000 fine was imposed on those violating pure food rules.

A tandoor was also sealed as they were selling ‘Nan’ for Rs20 instead of prescribed rate of Rs10. Food outlets in G-10 Power and Umer market were raided by the Capital Food Authority. A total of 21 outlets were checked, total fine imposed was Rs39,500 where four shopowners were issued warnings by Deputy Director Food, ICT, he maintained. He said it has been four days since the department had started its raids in the Capital to catch Pure Food rules violators as Ashura is ahead and many caterers were being checked for their food quality.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Friday, a renowned caterer in G-8 Sector was fined worth Rs15,000 and sealed on their poor hygiene and kitchen conditions, he added.