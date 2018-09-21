Nadra mega centre to facilitate 3,000 citizens daily

GUJRANWALA: Nadra Chairman Usman Yousaf has inaugurated the mega centre here.Talking to the media, DG Nadra Saqlain Bokhari said that 32 data entry counters had been set up in this mega centre, out of which eight counters would be designated only for disabled and elder persons.

He said every counter had the facility of data entry and snap and finger printing. Through one window operation, the citizens would be able to complete all process at one counter. “This new system will facilitate about 3,000 citizens daily. The centre will remain open 24 hours, including Saturday and Sunday. The staff deputed there will serve the citizens in three shifts,” he added.He said executive smart cards would be provided in seven days, urgent card in 21 days while ordinary card will be issued in 31 days.