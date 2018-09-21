‘TEVTA to provide international standard training to youth’

ISLAMABAD: The quality of training for youth would be equal to international standards for professional education and training imparted by Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

Talking to APP here on Monday, an official of TEVTA said that they are trying their best to make technical and vocational training more accessible for youth throughout the country.“We hope that by integrating the world-class computer science curriculum provided by Oracle Academy into our training programmes, we can boost the confidence of our students and equip them with 21st-Century skills which are imperative for successful careers, he added.

He said the new ground realities of the market and industrial sector required highly skilled manpower to raise the existing placement for jobs from 25 per cent to 70 per cent.Compromising improvement and progress create a lot of problems that we have seen in the last few decades and people are still bearing the brunt of these illogical compromises. Resistance to change and improvement delays the growth, he added.