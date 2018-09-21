Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IEP holds seminar on health hazards of cellular towers

ISLAMABAD: Experts here warned that the Radio Frequency (RF) radiations cause serious damage to human health and underlined the need for taking necessary measures to ensure safe use of cellular towers and antennas. While putting towers and antennas at the public places, safety measures must be adopted against their possible radiation, they said at a seminar (technical session) held here at the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC).

The seminar was arranged to create an awareness about the dangerous impact of Radio Frequency’s radiation on human health. Engr. Group Capt. Jalal Uddin Sadiq was the resource person at the seminar, who gave a detailed presentation on the issue. The event was presided over by a senior member of the IEP-RIC’s local council Madam Frida Javed. Engr. Group Capt. Najamuddin conducted the event, as the convener of the continuing professional development programme. The speakers included Engr. Zohaib Anwar of JD Aviation Sourcing and Engineering Services.

The event was a part of series arranged by the centre to promote an awareness about the issues of public importance. It also provides opportunities to young engineers to meet their seniors and learn from experience and technical know-how.

Jalal Uddin Sadiq, who had the pride of designing Karkarum and other aircraft at Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, said that as technology is growing, the use of antennas in cellular and broadcast communication also increases that need attention in term of their safe use for human health. Antennas are the main sources of producing Electromagnetic or (RF) Radio Frequency energy, which includes radio and microwaves, used for providing telecommunications, broadcast and other services. This raises worldwide concerns about increasing need for controlling RF environment. Electromagnetic pollution is causing significant risk to human health from environmental RF exposure, he added. In Pakistan, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority), a regulatory body, authorize cellular companies to provides licenses to use specific frequency band.

He emphasised that the PTA should make awareness and take proper measures regarding potential safety hazards due to human exposure to the RF energy emitted by transmitters.He noted that cellular operators and vendors worldwide are using RF monitoring tools to ensure safe use of RF equipment for measuring electromagnetic field for their workers on site as well for public safety. (MVG) Micro Vision Group French based company designed and manufactured these RF safety products for workers and public safety worldwide. Sadiq said the government should take proper initiative and proper regulation regarding RF safety products, so that each cellular operator uses these devices for human safety.Engr. Zohaib Anwar highlighted MVG RF safety monitoring tools on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral