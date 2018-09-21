Minister seeks year to bring improvement in FM&DC

ISLAMABAD: Promising major improvement in the functioning of the Federal Medical and Dental College (FM&DC) within a year’s time, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani has assured graduates that he would raise with the prime minister, the need to house FM&DC in its own building.

Addressing graduates at the second convocation ceremony of FM&DC, Kiani said that the present government, under the PM’s visionary leadership, was determined to improve the quality of medical education and training in Pakistan, and to promote the culture of health research among the medical students.

“Hearing the problems your college is currently facing, I am amazed at the resilience of the faculty and students, who have been focusing on good quality education within limited means. Fifty-three graduates from FM&DC have already passed FCPS Part 1 exam and University MS/MD Part 1 exam within just six months of the completion of house job. I assure you that all the problems will be sorted out on an urgent basis,” Kiani stated, appreciating the parents and teachers alike for their sacrifices and support during these challenging but rewarding years.

The minister termed the university graduation as the culmination of one sweet chapter and the beginning of another great chapter where they will write a new story. “Medical graduates are unique in the sense that regardless of your chosen area of practice, all of you have the opportunity to enrich the lives of those around you. As you progress through your careers, always remember why you chose your respective fields: to serve our communities and improve the quality of life and health of the people with compassion, honesty and integrity,” he stated.The graduates were advised to never give up on learning, exploring, growing, and challenging themselves as they strive for excellence.