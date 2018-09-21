Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minister seeks year to bring improvement in FM&DC

ISLAMABAD: Promising major improvement in the functioning of the Federal Medical and Dental College (FM&DC) within a year’s time, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani has assured graduates that he would raise with the prime minister, the need to house FM&DC in its own building.

Addressing graduates at the second convocation ceremony of FM&DC, Kiani said that the present government, under the PM’s visionary leadership, was determined to improve the quality of medical education and training in Pakistan, and to promote the culture of health research among the medical students.

“Hearing the problems your college is currently facing, I am amazed at the resilience of the faculty and students, who have been focusing on good quality education within limited means. Fifty-three graduates from FM&DC have already passed FCPS Part 1 exam and University MS/MD Part 1 exam within just six months of the completion of house job. I assure you that all the problems will be sorted out on an urgent basis,” Kiani stated, appreciating the parents and teachers alike for their sacrifices and support during these challenging but rewarding years.

The minister termed the university graduation as the culmination of one sweet chapter and the beginning of another great chapter where they will write a new story. “Medical graduates are unique in the sense that regardless of your chosen area of practice, all of you have the opportunity to enrich the lives of those around you. As you progress through your careers, always remember why you chose your respective fields: to serve our communities and improve the quality of life and health of the people with compassion, honesty and integrity,” he stated.The graduates were advised to never give up on learning, exploring, growing, and challenging themselves as they strive for excellence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral