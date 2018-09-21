Fri September 21, 2018
National

APP
September 21, 2018

AIOU initiates teachers training for non-formal education

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has formally launched teachers training programme, promoting quality education at the basic literacy-level through distance and non-formal education.

The programme is being introduced from autumn 2018 semester and the last date for admission for the programme is September 25, a press release said. It will be a certificate program for a period of six months.

The AIOU is the first in the country providing training to teachers, engaged in providing education through online or distance learning system. It was hoped that the programme will cater the needs of out-of-school children and help to meet the targets, set by the government.

The programme is being started on the initiative of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who attached high importance to quality education at all levels.The programme will meet the requirements of trained teachers in the field of literacy and non-formal education at the primary and the middle level. This is also the first-ever programme which will mainly benefit the marginalised section of the society.

The AIOU took the lead undertaking such a teaching programme. Earlier, there was not a single teacher education program in the field of literacy and non-formal education.Meanwhile, an adult literacy centre has also been set up at the AIOU to provide basic education to the low-cadre illiterate employees.

The proposal for establishing the centre was approved by the University’s executive council, in order to improve literacy rate among the illiterate adults.The programme was arranged and designed by the university’s Department of Distance and Non-Formal Continuing Education.

According to the Director of the Department, Dr Muhammad Ajmal, the Centre serves as a model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at their early age. The same programme will be undertaken at the regional level, he added.

