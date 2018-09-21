Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

A
APP
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FAPUASA to monitor all key appointments of vice chancellors

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has called for an effective implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector through strengthening Provincial Higher Education Commissions (HECs).

FAPUASA President Dr Mahboob Hussain in a statement issued here also demanded of the sitting government for establishment of provincial HECs in remaining two provinces — Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa like Punjab and Sindh on immediate basis.

Referring to the decisions of Council of Common Interests (CCI), the supreme constitutional body, he emphasized over amending the respective acts of federal HEC and provincial HECs accordingly as the CCI has distributed higher education functions among federal and provincial governments. He repeated the FAPUASA’s principled stance of ensuring autonomy of universities and HECs.

He said it is the constitutional responsibility of the provincial governments to cater to the growing needs of the provincially charted universities, which constitute more than 80 percent of total 192 recognized Pakistani universities.

He stressed upon the PTI government to constitute new search committees comprising eminent academics with sound experience in public sector universities in order to ensure merit based transparent appointments of vice chancellors in line of commitments made by PTI in its election manifesto. He said adhocism and non-merit based appointments have adversely affected performance of the higher education sector.

It is high time to learn from the past mistakes and ensure good governance in higher education sector through promoting culture of merit and transparency.

He announced that FAPUASA would monitor all the key appointments of vice chancellors both at federal and provincial levels in order to ensure transparency. He said without consultations and involvement of all the concerned stakeholders, especially elected representatives of universities faculty, in key policy decisions, the desired results could not be achieved in the higher education sector.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral