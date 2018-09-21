FAPUASA to monitor all key appointments of vice chancellors

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has called for an effective implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector through strengthening Provincial Higher Education Commissions (HECs).

FAPUASA President Dr Mahboob Hussain in a statement issued here also demanded of the sitting government for establishment of provincial HECs in remaining two provinces — Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa like Punjab and Sindh on immediate basis.

Referring to the decisions of Council of Common Interests (CCI), the supreme constitutional body, he emphasized over amending the respective acts of federal HEC and provincial HECs accordingly as the CCI has distributed higher education functions among federal and provincial governments. He repeated the FAPUASA’s principled stance of ensuring autonomy of universities and HECs.

He said it is the constitutional responsibility of the provincial governments to cater to the growing needs of the provincially charted universities, which constitute more than 80 percent of total 192 recognized Pakistani universities.

He stressed upon the PTI government to constitute new search committees comprising eminent academics with sound experience in public sector universities in order to ensure merit based transparent appointments of vice chancellors in line of commitments made by PTI in its election manifesto. He said adhocism and non-merit based appointments have adversely affected performance of the higher education sector.

It is high time to learn from the past mistakes and ensure good governance in higher education sector through promoting culture of merit and transparency.

He announced that FAPUASA would monitor all the key appointments of vice chancellors both at federal and provincial levels in order to ensure transparency. He said without consultations and involvement of all the concerned stakeholders, especially elected representatives of universities faculty, in key policy decisions, the desired results could not be achieved in the higher education sector.