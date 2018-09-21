Separate bed facility for transgenders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Abiding by the slogan of change, the health department has issued orders to fix one bed for transgenders at every ward of the DHQ hospital. In this connection, the hospital administration has placed a notice in every ward. DHQ hospital MS Dr Irshadullah said the purpose of taking this step was to facilitate the transgender persons in a better way.
