September 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

UVAS holds anti-rabies workshop

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) under its project titled “In-service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD)” in collaboration with “Indus Hospital Karachi” on Monday arranged a concluding ceremony of five-day training workshop on “One Health Approach towards Control of Rabies”.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among the participants while IVPD Project Director Dr Hafsa Zenab, Department of Epidemiology Chairman Dr Hassan Mushtaq, Aftab Gouhar of Indus Hospital Karachi, faculty members and students from UVAS sub-campuses were present on the occasion.

Dr Masood said being a veterinarian it was our responsibility to perform our duty with honesty and dedication to protect society from diseases and keep environment rabies free. He thanked the Indus Hospital Karachi for working along with UVAS for saving animals from rabies and other fatal diseases. He lauded the efforts of IVPD Director Dr Hafsa Zaneb for providing financial support to conduct the workshop and working actively for updating the DVM curriculum according to the modern needs. He advised students to share their knowledge and experiences with other students. Dr Hafsa presented the vote of thanks.

Dr Hassan said that the aim of the workshop was to familiarise the young veterinarians with the techniques and scientific methods for mass dog vaccination and prevention of rabies. Various aspects including prevention of rabies, introduction of one-health approach, experience of rabies-free Karachi project, community engagement and education, dog count survey and dog catching using control poles were discussed in the workshop.

Video massages of Dr Bernadette Abela Ridder on neglected zoonotic diseases and Daniel Steward on animal behavior were also presented during the workshop.

