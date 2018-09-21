Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

THQ hospitals given 60 days to improve performance

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has extended the 60-day deadline to all tehsil headquarters hospitals to improve their performance, giving warning: “In future ACRs of medical officers and those of administrative officers shall be written on the basis of their attitude towards patients.”

The minister was chairing a meeting with all CEOs of district health authorities and medical superintendents of THQ hospitals across Punjab, according to a handout. “No efforts will be spared to make emergencies of hospitals up to the mark,” she vowed. The health minister directed blood banks in all the public hospitals be made functional. “No emergency can deliver efficient service until there was a functional blood bank,” she observed. Dr Yasmin Rashid informed the meeting that fresh stock of medicines had been dispatched to all districts and announced forensic audit of the stock.

She directed all medical superintendents to avoid referring patients to Lahore unnecessarily. “In future, specialists concerned will mention in writing that there was no sufficient facility for treatment and referring of patients to major hospitals in big cities was unavoidable,” she said.

The minister was of the view that patients should be provided all health facilities on their doorstep and if there were any lapses, then inform the government. “We were here to provide all facilities,” she promised, and directed focal persons be appointed in all the THQ hospitals within two days.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral