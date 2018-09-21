THQ hospitals given 60 days to improve performance

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has extended the 60-day deadline to all tehsil headquarters hospitals to improve their performance, giving warning: “In future ACRs of medical officers and those of administrative officers shall be written on the basis of their attitude towards patients.”

The minister was chairing a meeting with all CEOs of district health authorities and medical superintendents of THQ hospitals across Punjab, according to a handout. “No efforts will be spared to make emergencies of hospitals up to the mark,” she vowed. The health minister directed blood banks in all the public hospitals be made functional. “No emergency can deliver efficient service until there was a functional blood bank,” she observed. Dr Yasmin Rashid informed the meeting that fresh stock of medicines had been dispatched to all districts and announced forensic audit of the stock.

She directed all medical superintendents to avoid referring patients to Lahore unnecessarily. “In future, specialists concerned will mention in writing that there was no sufficient facility for treatment and referring of patients to major hospitals in big cities was unavoidable,” she said.

The minister was of the view that patients should be provided all health facilities on their doorstep and if there were any lapses, then inform the government. “We were here to provide all facilities,” she promised, and directed focal persons be appointed in all the THQ hospitals within two days.