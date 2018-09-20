PN, PMSA capture three tons of hashish

ISLAMABAD: In an impeccable joint maritime operation, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) captured approximately three tons of hashish worth millions of dollars from a dhow in the North Arabian Sea. The intelligence based operation was conducted in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

Seizing narcotics at sea is always a risky and complex proposition owing largely to enormous vastness of the seas that entails a challenging task of seamless monitoring. Nonetheless, this maritime operation was a result of careful planning, ubiquitous surveillance and analysis of pattern-of-life of huge number of vessels in the area. The seized narcotic/ drugs were handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further disposal.

Successful culmination of such an intricate maritime operation signifies the maturity of jointness, coordination and cooperation of our maritime forces.