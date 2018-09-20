Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC orders removal of Dar as UHS BoG head

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed for removal of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as chairman, Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo motu case regarding dysfunctional Board of Governors, University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

As per media reports, the administrative crisis in University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, have reached their alarming levels on account of absence of the chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG). Under UHS Act, all the financial and administrative decisions require approval from the BoG of UHS; therefore, the situation of the university reportedly became deteriorated as over 50,000 students are badly suffering.

Taking suo motu notice of the issue, the chief justice had fixed the matter in the court for Wednesday with notice to the advocate general and secretary health, the Government of Punjab. Hearing the matter, the court directed the Punjab Government to appoint, within three days, a new chairman of the board of governors of the university

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that as per the rules, a meeting of the UHS Board of Governors should be held every two years, but the last meeting took place in 2016. The chief justice noted that Chairman of the Board of Governors, Ishaq Dar, has run away from the country, and the court has issued red warrants against him after declaring him as absconder. The chief justice said that the board is dysfunctional during the chairman’s absence.

Later, the court ordered removal of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as chairman of the Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, and sought replies from the Interior Ministry and all stakeholders in the matter and adjourned further hearing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral