SC orders removal of Dar as UHS BoG head

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed for removal of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as chairman, Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo motu case regarding dysfunctional Board of Governors, University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

As per media reports, the administrative crisis in University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, have reached their alarming levels on account of absence of the chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG). Under UHS Act, all the financial and administrative decisions require approval from the BoG of UHS; therefore, the situation of the university reportedly became deteriorated as over 50,000 students are badly suffering.

Taking suo motu notice of the issue, the chief justice had fixed the matter in the court for Wednesday with notice to the advocate general and secretary health, the Government of Punjab. Hearing the matter, the court directed the Punjab Government to appoint, within three days, a new chairman of the board of governors of the university

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that as per the rules, a meeting of the UHS Board of Governors should be held every two years, but the last meeting took place in 2016. The chief justice noted that Chairman of the Board of Governors, Ishaq Dar, has run away from the country, and the court has issued red warrants against him after declaring him as absconder. The chief justice said that the board is dysfunctional during the chairman’s absence.

Later, the court ordered removal of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as chairman of the Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, and sought replies from the Interior Ministry and all stakeholders in the matter and adjourned further hearing.