Thu September 20, 2018
National

Waseem Abbasi
September 20, 2018

Funds for new university: Govt plans to lease out state-run radio building

ISLAMABAD: Federal government may lease-out the historic building hosting state-run radio located in Islamabad’s Red Zone to generate funds for a media university, the Minister for Information Fawad Chauhdry has confirmed.

The Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) received a letter from the Ministry of Information on Wednesday which directed him to prepare a proposal “for giving Radio Pakistan Headquarters on long term lease and shifting of PBC headquarters to PBC Academy in H-9.”

The letter is signed by Director Minister’s Office Danyal Gilani. Talking to The News Gilani confirmed the authenticity of letter saying the final decision is yet to be taken after the feasibility study. But the information minister told the beat reporters that the Radio Pakistan building will be given on lease to build Pak Media University. He said there are a number of other “dead properties” which would be utilised to generate funds.

However a top official of Radio Pakistan told The News that PBC Headquarters was not a “dead property”. He said the building is one of the largest in Red Zone and it was serving the country since last many decades through its information and news service. The seven-storey building is purpose-build for radio communication with 25 studios for video- and audio recording of various current affairs and news programmes. There is a Satellite Earth Station in the building which is used to air Pakistani radio programmes around the world including Siachen, Afghanistan and India. There are about 1,000 employees who work at the building. “Radio employees are shocked at this ill-advised decision. Radio is very relevant today and we are planning to start a web-TV soon,” said the top official.

He point out that the H-9 academy does not have space to accommodate the entire headquarter staff and broadcasting equipment.

PPP’s Central Information Secretary Nafisa Shah also slammed the decision terming it a PTI attack on state property and heritage. In a statement issued on Wednesday PPP leader said the National Broadcasting House (NBH) was inaugurated in 1972 by former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“PBC is the voice of the nation but the party credited with attacking PTV would never understand the value of these state institutions. First utility stores, then PM house and now the NBH-It is as if the war victors are on a plunder mission,” she said.

