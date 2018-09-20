Thu September 20, 2018
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Reforms vs the image of reforms

National

BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2018

KP plans to set up tourism authority

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said on Wednesday that a tourism authority was being established for the promotion of tourism in the province.

Talking to reporters, the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said that the authority was meant to promote tourism and generate revenue. “The chief minister, chief secretary and minister for tourism will oversee the authority,” he added. Atif Khan said that Local Government and Communication departments would also be part of the authority to ensure infrastructure and cleanliness in tourist spots.

He added that the authority would explore new sites besides providing basic facilities to the existing sites. “We are focused on promotion of regional tourism and later foreign tourists will be attracted to ensure revenue generation,” the senior minister said.

He hoped the Swat Motorway would be completed by December this year, which would help promote tourism in the province.

The minister also announced that work on Bahrain, Kalam and Kumrat roads would also be started soon.

The senior minister said that tribal districts, which are now part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had a great tourism potential and special efforts would be made to promote tourism in the merged areas and elsewhere in the province.

