Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

National

BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM says Rashakai Industrial Zone to be inaugurated soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday that Rashakai Industrial Zone would be inaugurated on 1000 acres of land as soon as possible.

Chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (EZDMC), he directed authorities to remove all the hurdles for the formal launch of the mega economic zone of the province.

He said that release of fund for requisition of an additional 1,600 acres land for the economic zone would be decided in the next cabinet meeting.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, CM’s Principal Secretary Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Industries, Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, CEO of KPEZDMC and other officers attended the meeting.

He said that industrialisation expedited development but regretted that no serious efforts had been made by the previous governments for the establishment of industries in the province, that is why KP remained backward as compared to Punjab and Karachi and local youth were compelled to travel to Karachi and Punjab for seeking employment.

The chief minister said that work on small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and establishing industries in all districts would be started soon.

He directed the relevant officers to prepare comprehensive documents for the establishment of industries in each district of the province. He also stressed on improving the performance of EZDMC.

The meeting was told that KPEZDMC works in collaboration with a Chinese company CRBC on Rashakai and Hattar special economic zones.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral