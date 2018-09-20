CM says Rashakai Industrial Zone to be inaugurated soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday that Rashakai Industrial Zone would be inaugurated on 1000 acres of land as soon as possible.

Chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (EZDMC), he directed authorities to remove all the hurdles for the formal launch of the mega economic zone of the province.

He said that release of fund for requisition of an additional 1,600 acres land for the economic zone would be decided in the next cabinet meeting.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, CM’s Principal Secretary Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Industries, Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, CEO of KPEZDMC and other officers attended the meeting.

He said that industrialisation expedited development but regretted that no serious efforts had been made by the previous governments for the establishment of industries in the province, that is why KP remained backward as compared to Punjab and Karachi and local youth were compelled to travel to Karachi and Punjab for seeking employment.

The chief minister said that work on small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and establishing industries in all districts would be started soon.

He directed the relevant officers to prepare comprehensive documents for the establishment of industries in each district of the province. He also stressed on improving the performance of EZDMC.

The meeting was told that KPEZDMC works in collaboration with a Chinese company CRBC on Rashakai and Hattar special economic zones.