Entrance test to medical colleges now on Sept 30

PESHAWAR: PESHAWAR: As expected, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government again rescheduled the entrance test for the medical and dental colleges of the province after the Met Office predicted that it may rain on September 23.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who is also chairman of the board of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), approved rescheduling of the entrance test and announced September 30 as new date for this massive activity.

The provincial Higher Education Department (HED) had moved a summary to the chief minister after the Met office predicted heavy rains and thunderstorm in the province on September 23.

The HED had sought rescheduling of the entrance test, which the chief minister approved.

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) that is supposed to arrange logistics for the entrance test said in a statement that another reason for rescheduling of the test was the difficulties in logistical arrangements due to the security measures being taken during Ashura Muharram.

The rumours about rescheduling of the test began two days ago and candidates and their worried parents started using different connections to get the report verified.

This year the frequent cancellation of the entry test has frustrated the candidates and their parents alike.

The students have been working hard for the past five months to prepare for the written exercise but there seemed no end to their long wait.

Initially, the test was conducted on July 15 but was postponed due to rain in one centre, Mardan, though the students were made to wait for hours in the examination centres.

The government then fixed August 19 for the entrance test and organised it in all the seven centres.

However, it was again cancelled after reports that the paper had been leaked and sold to resourceful people.

Senior officials suspect that it was apparently on July 15 when the test was postponed due to rain and the staff was directed to return to Peshawar along with the papers and thus some people managed to steal the paper.

The provincial government later directed the cybercrime branch of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to hold an inquiry into the matter.

The government first withheld results of the entrance test and then announced its cancellation.

The test was held at Islamia Collegiate School ground in Peshawar, Haripur University, Grassy Ground at Saidu Sharif in Swat, Gomal Medical College in Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University, Garden Campus Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University in Chakdara, Lower Dir.

The KMU this year had established three additional centres in Mardan, Kohat and Lower Dir to reduce burden on Peshawar, but leakage of the paper and frequent change in the date put a big question mark on performance of ETEA, KMU and HED this year.

The government first ignored reports about leaking of the paper but it had no other option except cancellation of the test when people posted pictures of the leaked paper on the social media and alleged that people paid a handsome amount for buying it.

This uncertain situation has caused immense mental stress to the candidates and their parents.

Also, it would delay admissions in the medical and dental colleges this year and the authorities would not be able to start academic sessions on time.

All the public and private sector medical and dental colleges are required to start module curriculum from this year and they would need at least 30 weeks for an academic year.

An official of a medical college said they would need to start their classes from October 1, 2018 to complete their academic year by June 2018.

“I don’t see any possibility that we would be able to start classes in time this year. This year it is mandatory for all the medical and dental colleges to start modular curriculum and for that they would need 30 weeks, which is not possible due to too delay in the entrance test,” the senior official said on condition of anonymity when reached for his comments.

He said that if the Khyber Medical College (KMC) administration completed the admission process within two weeks, which he said was too difficult, they may begin their academic year from October 1.