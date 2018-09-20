England name team for Lanka ODIs

LONDON: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales were named in England’s One-Day squad to tour Sri Lanka on Wednesday despite being charged with bringing cricket into disrepute.

The pair faces a disciplinary panel hearing in London in December following a brawl outside a nightclub in the south-western city of Bristol in September 2017.

The first ODI takes place in Dambulla on October 10. England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.