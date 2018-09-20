QUAID-I-AZAM TROPHY

Rawalpindi crush PTV

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi inflicted crushing 10 wickets defeat on PTV in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 215-6, PTV were bowled out for 320 in the second innings, leaving hosts to score 48 runs to win the match which they did without losing any wicket.

Taimoor Khan (49) and Aamir Jamal (46) delayed the victory charge with some late resistance. However, the whole PTV team was sent packing at 320 minutes after umpires decided to extend the morning session for half an hour.

For Rawalpindi, Syed Tauqir Shah (4-103) and Saad Altaf (4-107) again bowled well. Tauqir finished the match with 9-133.

Youngsters Sarmad Ham-eed (24 not out) and Tayyab Riaz (16 not out) then ensured Rawalpindi’s win without being separated.

PTV earlier were bowled out for 116 in the first innings in reply to huge 392 scored by Rawalpindi in their first innings.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: Rawal-pindi 392 all out in 131.5 overs (Haseeb Azam 75, Tayyab Riaz 68, Mukhtar Ahmed 63, Usman Saeed 59, Umer Masood 37, Naved Malik 29; Tabish Khan 4-123, Aamir Jamal 3-97, Raza Hasan 2-50) and 48-0 in 13.1 overs (Sarmad Hameed 24 not out, Tayyab Riaz 16 not out). PTV 116 all out in 33.5 overs (Aamir Jamal 48; Syed Touseeq Shah 5-30, Haseeb Azam 3-20, Saad Altaf 2-44) and after following on 320 all out in 111.5 overs (Muhammad Waqas 81, Taimoor Khan 49, Aamir Jamal 46, Saud Shakeel 42; Syed Touseeq Shah 4-103, Saad Altaf 4-107). Result: Rawalpindi won by 10 wickets.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: HBL 386 all out in 115.3 overs (Abid Ali 131, Zohaib Khan 69, Rameez Aziz 53, Imran Farhat 47; Saifur Rehman 4-81, Muhammad Waheed 2-72, Muhammad Irfan 2-101) and 234-7 in 84 overs (Zohaib Khan 59 not out, Umer Akmal 46; Muhammad Irfan 5-81, Muhammad Waheed 2-52). Lahore Whites 340 all out in 139.4 overs (Ali Rafique 121, Anas Mehmood 63, Usman Sallahuddin 51; Zohaib Khan 5-50, Khurram Shahzad 2-67). Result: Match drawn.

At National Stadium, Kara-chi: ZTBL 207 all out in 75.4 overs (Usman Ashraf 86 not out, Anus Mustafa 56; Adeel Malik 4-38, Israr Ahmed Khan 2-27, Anwar Ali 2-45) and 175 all out in 98 overs (Anas Mustafa 48, Raza Ali Dar 40; Anwar Ali 5-33, Waqar Anwar 2-36). Karachi Whites 461 all out in 113 overs (Khurram Manzoor 199, Omair Bin Yousaf 135; Imran Khan 4-91, Muhammad Ali 3-91). Result: Karachi Whites won by an innings & 79 runs.